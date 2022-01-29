Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019,160 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,200 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Berry were worth $14,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Berry during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Berry by 49,770.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Berry in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $692.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.81. Berry Co. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Berry’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRY shares. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

