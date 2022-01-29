Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Makes New $9.47 Million Investment in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 343,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,470,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 68.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 211,840.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 197,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 197,012 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aaron’s by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 89,399 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aaron’s by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 80,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAN opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $653.59 million and a P/E ratio of 7.41.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 18,959 shares of Aaron’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $473,785.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Robinson sold 16,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $383,219.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,963 shares of company stock valued at $175,428. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

