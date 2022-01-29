HSBC Downgrades Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) to Hold

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) was downgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Akbank T.A.S. from 11.50 to 12.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Akbank T.A.S. stock opened at $1.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.24. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management; and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products and asset management services.

