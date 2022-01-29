Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 16,213 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,213 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.10% of General Dynamics worth $54,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 106.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in General Dynamics by 86.3% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its position in General Dynamics by 85.1% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in General Dynamics by 47.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

GD opened at $212.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.79 and a 200 day moving average of $200.96. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $146.53 and a fifty-two week high of $214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

