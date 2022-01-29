Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 357,343 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,774,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,343 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.30% of Invitation Homes worth $68,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE INVH opened at $41.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.11. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.43 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $509.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

