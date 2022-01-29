HSBC Initiates Coverage on Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB)

HSBC started coverage on shares of Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GRAB. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.40 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.79.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Grab has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $13.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Grab during the 4th quarter valued at about $838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

