Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Downgraded by Peel Hunt to “Hold”

Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Hyve Group stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Hyve Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

Get Hyve Group alerts:

About Hyve Group

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences and other related activities. The firm offers content marketing, website designing, channel campaigns and marketing automation services. It operates through the following segments: Global Brands, Asia, Central Asia, Eastern & Southern Europe, Russia and UK.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.