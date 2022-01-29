IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and traded as low as $0.15. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 37,850 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $11.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 0.86.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. engages in the development and manufacture of s beryllium-aluminum alloys and specialty copper alloys. It operates its business through the following segments: Copper Alloys, Engineered Materials, and Corporate. The Copper Alloys and Engineered Material segments manufacture and distribute beryllium copper, Beralcast, and other specialty alloy products.

