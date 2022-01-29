Ibex Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,039 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 1.4% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Amundi acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $1,068,606,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,762 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.59.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,058,506. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $166.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

