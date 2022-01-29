Ibex Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,397 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $132.45 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.07 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market cap of $117.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.81.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

