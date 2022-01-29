Ibex Wealth Advisors Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Nasdaq makes up 1.2% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

NDAQ opened at $174.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $197.07 and its 200-day moving average is $196.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.21 and a 52-week high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

