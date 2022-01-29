Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 716 Shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.23% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter.

IYY opened at $108.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.09. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

