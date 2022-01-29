Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 2,737 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $4,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.03. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $74.30 and a twelve month high of $100.69.

