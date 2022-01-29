Ibex Wealth Advisors Sells 2,921 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Ibex Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 173,425 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 92,350 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 661,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after buying an additional 776,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after buying an additional 256,517 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.15 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.97.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

