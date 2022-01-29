ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Cut to $285.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $315.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ICLR. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

Shares of ICLR opened at $262.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.37. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $168.76 and a 12-month high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. ICON Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ICON Public will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in ICON Public by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in ICON Public by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in ICON Public by 393.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

About ICON Public

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

