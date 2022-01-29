Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ICNC) Short Interest Up 3,000.0% in January

Iconic Sports Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ICNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE ICNC opened at $9.90 on Friday. Iconic Sports Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

About Iconic Sports Acquisition

