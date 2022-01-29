Idena (IDNA) Hits One Day Volume of $112,051.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Idena coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0852 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges. Idena has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and $112,051.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Idena has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00135185 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049151 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00190529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00029049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Idena

Idena (CRYPTO:IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 79,926,902 coins and its circulating supply is 56,517,963 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

