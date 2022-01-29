IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $780.25 Million

Brokerages predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will post $780.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $771.20 million and the highest is $785.00 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $720.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. TheStreet lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,694,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,821,000 after purchasing an additional 419,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,234,000 after purchasing an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,348,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,342,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,761,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,781,000 after buying an additional 85,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $17.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $489.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $586.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $633.42.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

