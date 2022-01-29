IG Gold Trading Up 21.9% Over Last Week (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 29th. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $2.97 million and $17,862.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded up 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000472 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00049157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001134 BTC.

About IG Gold

IGG is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

