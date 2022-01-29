Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) were up 6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 12,676 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 317,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IMGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.75.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Imago BioSciences Inc will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Peppe sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,709,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,900,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imago BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,504,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMGO)

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

