Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Shares Up 2.5%

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.27 and last traded at $4.27. 800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14.

Imperial Logistics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IHLDY)

Imperial Logistics Ltd. engages in the provision of outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics and market access. It operates through the following segments: Imperial Logistics, Logistics Africa, Market Access, and Logistics International. The company was founded on February 15, 1946 and is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa.

