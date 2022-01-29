InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) Short Interest Up 406.0% in January

InCapta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INCT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, a growth of 406.0% from the December 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,362,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of INCT traded up 0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,014,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,230,953. InCapta has a 12 month low of 0.00 and a 12 month high of 0.01.
InCapta Company Profile
