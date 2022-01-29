Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) Shares Up 6.5%

Shares of Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.59. 84,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 312,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.59. The company has a market cap of $37.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.83.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler bought 11,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $65,108.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $7,914,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.