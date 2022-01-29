indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Down 8.8%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s stock price traded down 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.65. 47,705 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,306,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $945.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.05.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 90,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,087,160.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Ichiro Aoki sold 291,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $3,570,181.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,184,743 shares of company stock worth $25,931,177. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,687 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,775,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,567,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,131,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $7,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

