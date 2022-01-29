Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $103.43

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $103.43 and traded as low as $96.94. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $99.70, with a volume of 22,747,920 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average of $103.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 229.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 119.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $30,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

