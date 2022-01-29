Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 297.3% from the December 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Informa in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.79. 65,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,038. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

