InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 42,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,265,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INND remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31,021,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,368,736. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solution; buying group and best practices programs; patient management system; direct-to-customer; IOS and android app development; aural rehab program; advertising and marketing; audiology and hearing device clinics; and research and development.

