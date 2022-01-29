Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) Trading Down 0.2%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April (NYSEARCA:XDAP) shares traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.70 and last traded at $27.77. 1,483 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XDAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $643,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – April by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period.

