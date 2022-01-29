Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to report ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.79). Inogen posted earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 230.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.69 million. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. Inogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

NASDAQ:INGN opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.27 million, a P/E ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 0.97. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.19 and a twelve month high of $82.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 383.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Inogen by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inogen during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

