Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Buys 26,500 Shares of Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of APPN opened at $51.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.89 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a 200 day moving average of $89.26. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $236.38.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Appian’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Appian by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $87.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $116.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.