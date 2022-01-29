Insider Buying: Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Director Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) Director Vijay Mukund Jog acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,635.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,675,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,360,004.17.

Vijay Mukund Jog also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Vijay Mukund Jog purchased 13,800 shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,972.00.

CVE:QUIS opened at C$0.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.18. Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$1.97. The firm has a market cap of C$334.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.20 price target on shares of Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

About Quisitive Technology Solutions

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.

