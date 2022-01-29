Insider Selling: Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Sells $5,078,330.52 in Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $518.16 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.75. The company has a market capitalization of $244.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 57.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 5.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 20.7% in the third quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Adobe by 6.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $66,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.36.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.