Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells $281,250.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Michael Arntz sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $2,246,400.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $218,580.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $207,690.00.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average of $70.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMAR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,597 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 897.5% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 43,099 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 71.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 46,070 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 37.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

