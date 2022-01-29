Insider Selling: Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Insider Sells 9,351 Shares of Stock

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of SYF opened at $41.42 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Stephens cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

