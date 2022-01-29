Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Sells 1,423 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $13,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 3,902 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $57,905.68.

On Saturday, November 20th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $105,913.83.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.25. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a market capitalization of $764.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in RealReal by 100.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in RealReal during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in RealReal by 2,059.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in RealReal by 105.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in RealReal during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

