Intact Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ZBH opened at $120.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $180.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Argus cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.45.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

