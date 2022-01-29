Intact Investment Management Inc. Makes New $375,000 Investment in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth $48,683,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter valued at $43,192,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 499.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after buying an additional 557,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after buying an additional 437,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at $24,524,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE ALK opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 326.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.47. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

