Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,800 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth $39,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $120.86 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $102.55 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.43 and a 200-day moving average of $124.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.33.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

