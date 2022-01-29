Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,885

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,000 ($40.47) to GBX 2,885 ($38.92) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,260 ($30.49) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of LON:ICP opened at GBX 1,867.50 ($25.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £5.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,665 ($22.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,493 ($33.63). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,113.12 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,154.42.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,155 ($29.07) per share, for a total transaction of £13,748.90 ($18,549.51). Also, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 2,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,208 ($29.79), for a total value of £55,752 ($75,218.56). Insiders have purchased 2,861 shares of company stock valued at $6,366,287 in the last quarter.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

