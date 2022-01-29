International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Stock Holdings Raised by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,970 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $29,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,595,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,954,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,197 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of International Game Technology by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,734,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after buying an additional 959,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of International Game Technology by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,248,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,924,000 after buying an additional 744,706 shares during the last quarter. 43.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

International Game Technology stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 2.14. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

