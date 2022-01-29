Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Shares Gap Down to $35.45

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.45, but opened at $34.48. Interpublic Group of Companies shares last traded at $34.36, with a volume of 47,235 shares traded.

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

