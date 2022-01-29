Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will report $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.97. Intuit reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 176.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $11.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.54 to $12.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.86 to $14.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

INTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $780.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.90.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $17.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $534.82. 1,760,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $615.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $579.97. The company has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit has a 1-year low of $359.69 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuit (INTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.