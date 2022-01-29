InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.04 and last traded at $27.04. 265,439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 416,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

