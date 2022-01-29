Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Short Interest Down 85.1% in January

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a drop of 85.1% from the December 31st total of 65,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $631,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $757,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 445.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 34,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 224,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 26,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,797. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th.

