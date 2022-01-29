Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) is Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s 3rd Largest Position

Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,416 shares during the period. Invesco accounts for approximately 2.0% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $16,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Invesco by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco alerts:

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.77%.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.