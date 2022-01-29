Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Short Interest Update

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, an increase of 208.6% from the December 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 205.4% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.12. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $5.39 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd.

