Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT) Trading Down 2.8%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCT)’s stock price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $129.89 and last traded at $130.38. 14,244 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 14,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.59.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.