Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,439,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,638,307. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Investors Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Investors Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 206,156 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.