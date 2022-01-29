Investors Buy Large Volume of Resolute Forest Products Call Options (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 21,587 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,230% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,623 call options.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RFP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Resolute Forest Products stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 3.04.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.03). Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 341,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

