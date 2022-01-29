iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Rinet Co LLC

Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,241 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $75,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $84.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.87. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $84.90 and a 12-month high of $86.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.